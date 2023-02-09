AMI Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.52. 285,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

