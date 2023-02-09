AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,139,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.78. 2,429,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,210,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.