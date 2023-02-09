AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,189,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,023,577 shares of company stock worth $994,401,328. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

