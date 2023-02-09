Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $352.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $356.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

