American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

AMT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

