American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

American States Water Price Performance

NYSE AWR traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 112,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Company Profile

