American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.
American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.
American States Water Price Performance
NYSE AWR traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $92.54. 112,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06.
Institutional Trading of American States Water
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.
American States Water Company Profile
