Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.97 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

