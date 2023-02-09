Amalgamated Bank Purchases 18,012 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after buying an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

