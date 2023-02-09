Amalgamated Bank Has $20.73 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

