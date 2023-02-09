Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
