Amalgamated Bank Acquires 15,513 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 328,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

INTC stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

