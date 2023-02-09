Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,949 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Altria Group worth $134,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

MO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 1,516,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,924. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

