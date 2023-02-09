Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.45

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.45 ($24.14) and traded as high as €27.98 ($30.09). Alstom shares last traded at €27.35 ($29.41), with a volume of 1,775,431 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.48.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.