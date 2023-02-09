Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $31,368,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,551 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the period.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

