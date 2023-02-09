AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
AB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 210,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein
In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.