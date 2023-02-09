AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 210,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.