Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 3.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $1,635.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,547.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 42.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

