Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after buying an additional 521,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PANW traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.32. 892,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,429. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -339.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

