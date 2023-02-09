Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. ShockWave Medical accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,156. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.55. 217,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

