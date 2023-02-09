Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.14. 163,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

