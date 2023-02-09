Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.