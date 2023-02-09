Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $515,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radhakrishnan Mahendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $11,770,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,059,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,723,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 590,940 shares of company stock worth $35,264,771 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEWR opened at $76.50 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

