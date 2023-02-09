Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.
Mastercard stock opened at $370.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.25 and its 200 day moving average is $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.
Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.
