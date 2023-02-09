Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $16,504,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $14,054,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $87.34 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

