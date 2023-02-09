Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

PAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

