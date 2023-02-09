Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,109 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $663.77 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $580.58 and a 200-day moving average of $561.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

