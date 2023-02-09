AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Feb 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a feb 23 dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 135.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 420,529 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

