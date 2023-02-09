AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.08

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.08 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 321721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGF.B shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$584.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

