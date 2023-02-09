Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Affirm by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

