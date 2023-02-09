Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Affirm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.