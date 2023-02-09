Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,284 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $267,178.32.

On Friday, November 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,198 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $128,236.62.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $624.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.49. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.