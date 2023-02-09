AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $70.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AerCap Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AER opened at $61.82 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
