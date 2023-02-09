Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.
