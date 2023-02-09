Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

