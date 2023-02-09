Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $5.38. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 85,126 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACHV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
