Accord Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Accord Financial Price Performance
TSE ACD opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accord Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.
About Accord Financial
