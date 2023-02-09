Accord Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Accord Financial Price Performance

TSE ACD opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.25 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accord Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

About Accord Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.