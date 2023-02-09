Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.44. 288,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 696,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

About Abcam

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

