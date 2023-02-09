Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.44. 288,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 696,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abcam Trading Down 3.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.