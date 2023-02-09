Aave (AAVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $192.34 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Aave token can now be bought for about $80.39 or 0.00366185 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $192.34 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aave has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

