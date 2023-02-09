A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at Danske

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
