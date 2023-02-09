6,540 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.7 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

