57,475 Shares in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Core Molding Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.61 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

