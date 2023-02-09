3,508 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.38 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

