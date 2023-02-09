23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.83. 23andMe shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,261,478 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

23andMe Trading Up 13.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 105.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. 23andMe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 23andMe by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

