20,396 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

