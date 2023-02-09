19,026 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $13.91 on Thursday, hitting $204.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,328. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.04. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

