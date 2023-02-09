10,000 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 64,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,443. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

