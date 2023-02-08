Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

ZWS opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

