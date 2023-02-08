Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,794 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,868 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

