Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $91.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

