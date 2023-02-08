Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE JCI opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

