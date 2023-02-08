Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 544 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,725 shares of company stock worth $15,297,001. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.18.

REGN opened at $769.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.